Northern Illinois Food Bank’s 40th Anniversary Brew THRIVE will be available on June 10 at Wolfden Brewing:

112 W Lake St.

Bloomingdale, IL 60108

wolfdenbrewing.com



For every can sold or pint poured, $1 will go back to the Northern Illinois Food Bank

For more information visit: SolveHungerToday.org/40years

