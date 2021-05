CHICAGO (WMBD) -- A request for proposals (RFP) for the sale of the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC) at 100 West Randolph Street has been issued.

“The sale of the Thompson Center has been discussed for nearly 20 years and we are taking another important step to making it a reality,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Selling the property provides a unique opportunity to maximize taxpayer savings, create thousands of union jobs, generate millions of dollars in real estate taxes to benefit the City of Chicago and spur economic development. My team looks forward to working with the city as we move forward.”