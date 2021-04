“Edith Farnsworth Reconsidered” at the Farnsworth House Historic Site:

14520 River Road, Plano, IL 60545

Now through November 14, 2021.

For more information: farnsworthhouse.org

The Homestead 1854:

611 E. Main St.

Plano, IL 60545

thehomestead1854.com

To book wedding or corporate event-contact: info@thehomestead1854.com

The Homestead 1854’s Corks & Caps – Thursday Evenings 5-9pm runs June-Sept.