Around Town visits Hauser Jr. High for their 50th annual food drive

Hauser Jr. High is celebrating 50 years of its annual food drive to benefit the Salvation Army Red Shield Center in Englewood, the Riverside Township Food Pantry and local residents in need. They kicked off the event on Feb. 26 with an all school assembly to pump up the students to start bringing in food and money for the food drive and meal packing event. The kick off generates excitement about their five-week long drive.

Throughout March, the students collect non-perishable items and money and this year they are aiming to pack a Salvation storage POD full of food. On April 4, the five-week long drive culminates with a community packing event welcoming over 400 community volunteers to pack 50,000 meals.

Hauser Jr. High:

65 Woodside Rd.

Riverside, IL 60546

Hauser.district96.org