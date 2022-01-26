Around Town talks healthy eating with Lara Field, founder of FEED Nutrition Consulting

FEED Nutrition Consulting
feednutrition.com
CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY SMOOTHIE:
Prep: 10 min. – Cook: N/A
Ingredients:
1 cup raspberries, frozen
2 Tbsp chia seeds
1 1/2 cups fresh baby spinach
2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup almond milk, unsweetened or other milk substitute
1 Tbsp honey
Directions:
1. Blend all ingredients together until desired consistency
CHOCOLATE SPINACH MUFFINS:
Prep: 10 min. – Cook: 20 min.
Ingredients:
1 cup whole wheat flour
1/2 cup dutch-process cocoa powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
3 large ripe bananas, mashed
3/4 cup light brown sugar
6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
1 large egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups (packed) baby spinach leaves, finely chopped
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees F
2. Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix bananas, sugar, butter, egg and vanilla. Stir flour mixture into banana mixture. Stir in spinach and chocolate chips.
3. Spoon batter into 14 standard muffin cups sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake 18 to 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center comes out cleanly.
4. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from pan to wire rack to cool completely.