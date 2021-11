ZION, Ill. — A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a mother as she read her daughter a Bible story last month in Zion.

Authorities believe neighbor Zechiariah Myles, 16, exited his home in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue and began recklessly shooting a rifle at another person on the night of Oct. 17 at around 9 p.m.