The Robert Fleischman Exhibition at Acquisitions of Fine Art

10 E. Hinsdale Ave, Hinsdale, IL.

Exhibition Runs May 5 – May 20, 2022. Opening reception is Thursday May 5, 2022 from 5pm to 10pm.

It’s free and open to the public. Robert Fleischman will be there to meet and greet.

robertfleischmanart.com

acquisitionsoffineart.com