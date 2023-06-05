Malibu Barbie Café
324 S. Racine Ave.
Chicago, IL 60607
BucketListers.com
Instagram: @barbiecafeofficial
Malibu Barbie Café
by: Ana Belaval, Natalie Skryd
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ana Belaval, Natalie Skryd
Posted:
Updated:
Malibu Barbie Café
324 S. Racine Ave.
Chicago, IL 60607
BucketListers.com
Instagram: @barbiecafeofficial
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
More interviews and segments can be found on the WGN News YouTube Page