See Chicago Dance’s Chicago Dance Month
Kick off Celebration
Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Saturday, June 3 from 3 – 4:40 pm
See Chicago Dance’s Chicago Dance Month
by: Ana Belaval, Natalie Skryd
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ana Belaval, Natalie Skryd
Posted:
Updated:
See Chicago Dance’s Chicago Dance Month
Kick off Celebration
Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Saturday, June 3 from 3 – 4:40 pm
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
More interviews and segments can be found on the WGN News YouTube Page