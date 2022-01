Friday morning news crossed that rock singer Meat Loaf passed away. Shortly after that news broke, it was learning comedian Louie Anderson also passed away. WGN's Dean Richards joins WGN News Now to discuss the deaths of both legendary celebrities.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.