Chicago Tap Theatre presents

“Chicago Tap Theatre at 20: Tempo, Rhythm and Time”

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Performance takes place at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tickets can be purchased at ChicagoTapTheatre.com

