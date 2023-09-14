Arte A Tu Mesa is a pop-up event happening during Hispanic Heritage Month
The event takes place on Saturdays – September 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 14
Featured Restaurants:
Jibarito Y Mas (North side): 3400 W. Fullerton St. Chicago, IL 60647
Jibarito Y Mas (Southside): 6601 W. Archer Ave. Chicago, IL 60638
Janellie’s Kitchen: 2617 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
La Bomba: 3221 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
90 Miles Cuban Cafe: 2540 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
Instagram: @arte_a_tu_mesa
