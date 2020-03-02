Around Town previews a staycation location, Bangtel – a place to stay, play or party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who says you can't find Spring Break fever right here in Chicago? Enjoy your very own tropical trip this winter courtesy of Bangtel: the next generation travel concept in the realm of Airbnb.



You can book their exclusive Spring Break staycation package which includes an overnight property stay at Aloha Bangtel, customized dinner and drinks at Flora Fauna, complimentary access to The Tie Bar's Spring Break Essentials Closet and an on-site seasonal treatment provided by Boss Hair Group.

Bangtel:

1478 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

bangtel.com