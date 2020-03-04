Watch Live
Chicago health officials hold news conference on COVID-19

Around Town plays the ‘Penny Date’ game to determine their location

Around Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Penny date rules:
1) Choose a number between 10-20. (This will be the number of times you flip the penny)
2) Heads is right. Tales is left.
3) Every time you come to an intersection, flip the penny and turn the corresponding direction.
4) Once you flipped the amount of times you originally picked, stop. Look around. Make an Around Town out of where you are.

Data pix.

After flipping the penny ten times, Ana finally arrived at L&M Fine Foods on the corner of Lincoln Ave. and Montrose Ave.

Data pix.

L&M Fine Foods:
4363 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60618
LMFineFoods.com

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News