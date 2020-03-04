Around Town plays the ‘Penny Date’ game to determine their location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penny date rules:

1) Choose a number between 10-20. (This will be the number of times you flip the penny)

2) Heads is right. Tales is left.

3) Every time you come to an intersection, flip the penny and turn the corresponding direction.

4) Once you flipped the amount of times you originally picked, stop. Look around. Make an Around Town out of where you are.

After flipping the penny ten times, Ana finally arrived at L&M Fine Foods on the corner of Lincoln Ave. and Montrose Ave.

L&M Fine Foods:

4363 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60618

LMFineFoods.com