Around Town makes strawberry-rhubarb cobbler at The Chopping Block

The Chopping Block:

4747 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

TheChoppingBlock.com

Recipe for Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler on the Grill:

Yield: 8-10 servings

Active time: 30 minutes

Start to finish: 1 hour, 10 minutes

For the filling:

4 cups strawberries, hulled and halved

2 cups rhubarb, medium dice

1/4 cup flour or cornstarch

1/2 to 3/4 cup granulated or light brown sugar

Juice of half a lemon

Pinch salt

For the biscuit topping:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons melted butter for brushing the tops of the biscuits

Vanilla ice cream, as needed



Directions:

Preheat the grill for indirect cooking at around 350°. If using the Big Green Egg insert the plate setter. For the filling, gently mix together the strawberries, rhubarb, flour or cornstarch, sugar, lemon juice and salt. Place in a generously buttered 10-inch cast iron pan. For the biscuit topping, combine the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a medium-size bowl. Stir in the cream until you have a stiff dough. If the dough is too dry, add more cream one teaspoon at a time. Break off small balls of biscuit dough and place on top of the fruit. Brush generously with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Place the dish on the grill so it is not directly over the heat source. Close the cover of the grill and bake until filling is bubbling throughout and top is golden, 35 to 40 minutes. Rotate the dish once or twice during baking to ensure even cooking. Serve warm or room temperature. Serve warm or room temperature with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.