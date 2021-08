CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday said the city is now recommending that anyone over the age of 2 wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The mayor made the announcement on Twitter and said the recommendation was based on current COVID-19 data. The mayor has previously seemed reluctant to pull the trigger on any new Covid restrictions and has instead pushed for vaccinations. The mayor called the vaccines the "most important tool we have right now."