In 2011, a small group at Goose Island Beer Co. started a made-up holiday, 312 Day, as an excuse to get out and enjoy Chicago. In 2014, the Mayor declared it an official holiday.

To celebrate 312 Day, Around Town joined Goose Island around the city as they did an exclusive bike drop to fans who found clues on Goose Island's Twitter page.

Goose Island Brewery & Taproom:

1800 W. Fulton St.

Chicago, IL 60612

gooseisland.com/312day