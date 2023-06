FUNBOX

Old Orchard Mall

4963 Old Orchard Shopping Center

funbox.com/skokie



Open for 12 weeks, FUNBOX will offer 90-minute jumps for $24 Fridays 3 – 7:30 PM and Saturday and Sundays from 9 AM – 7:30 PM.

Grand Opening weekend – June 30- July 4 – offering $12 jumps with a portion of proceeds going to Fill a Heart 4 Kids in Lake Forest