-Dessert Gallery: https://www.dessertgallery.com/-Raddish Kids: https://www.raddishkids.com/ Great activity to do with mom and child.-Kibou Bag: https://www.kiboubag.com/-Personalized Liquid Soap: https://www.valseyandme.com/-Each and Every Rollerball Perfume https://eachandevery.com/products/cedar-vanilla-fragrance

-Sophia James Custom Bracelets: https://www.instagram.com/sophiajamesdesigns/-Hi Tied Tie Dye T’s and Sweats (all the rage during Quarantine) https://www.instagram.com/hitiedshirts/-Stainless Steel Personalized Water Bottle https://joyandchaosshop.com/personalized-classic-heart-arrow-stainless-steel-water-bottle/-Diana Peters Designs https://www.instagram.com/dianapetersdesigns/-HOUSE OF SHAN Sweatshirt and Bracelet: https://www.houseofshan.com/shop/orexqsdoukjsposwmatyi789jlhw35https://www.houseofshan.com/shop/live-what-you-love-sweatshirt-blush

BumpClubAndBeyond.com