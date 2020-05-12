Around ‘The House’ talks lawn care and gardening tips

Bertog Landscape Co.:

Gardening Tips from Connie Rivera:

-Frost-free planting date of May 15 means this week is the time to start planting

-Planting is a great activity for largely-at-home lifestyles, and it’s fun and productive for the whole family. There are lot of lessons that kids can learn from growing and planting flowers and foods.

-You can get started planting your favorite annuals, or discovering new varieties.

-This is also a great time of year to plant perennials, including shrubs, grasses and a wide range of flowering plants that provide color throughout the summer and into fall.

-2020 can be the year you start growing or grow more of your own food. You can plant vegetables, fruits and herbs in the ground or in containers, depending on your space.