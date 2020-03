The ReUse Depot is a non-profit organization. Their mission is to keep reusable building materials from entering the landfill. They are able to do this by promoting environmentally friendly deconstruction over traditional demolition. These materials are then harvested from their deconstruction sites, brought to their warehouse, and offered for sale to the general public at a fraction of their original cost.

ReUse Depot:50 Madison St.Maywood, IL 60153reusedepot.org