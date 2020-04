Tips for grooming your dog at home:

-Brush and comb your dog daily

-If you have done this before: clip nails and bathe dog

-Don’t scissor or trim dog

Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique:

637 Metropolitan Way

Des Plaines, IL 60016

splashanddashfordogs.com

Tips for cutting kid’s hair at home:

-Trim around the ears

-Trim the front

-Distract for safety

-Super short hair, use the smallest clipper guard

KidSnips:

kidsnips.com