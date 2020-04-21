Around ‘The House’ checks in with a Mixologist for some cocktail tutorials

Old Cuban Recipe:
1.5oz Aged Rum
0.75oz lime juice
0.75oz berry syrup
6 mint leaves
Build in a cocktail shaker (all ingredients+6 individual mint leaves), shake and strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with additional mint leaves.
Recipe for berry syrup:
Cook 1 cup white sugar with 1 cup water on medium until sugar has dissolved. Add 1 cup frozen berries of choice (I used a combination of strawberries and raspberries because that’s what we had in the freezer!) Cook on medium until the berries puff up, and the liquid turns a deep pink hue. Strain, cool, and store.
Stone Fence Recipe:
2oz Bourbon (or whiskey of choice)
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Build in a Collins or tall glass
Top with cider of choice
*The cool thing about this cocktail is there is a lot of room for variation – you can use any number of flavored ciders (most will work just fine with bourbon), and you can use cool homemade syrups as well (I’ve made a Stone Fence variation in the past with cinnamon syrup, and also berry syrup).
The Dandy Crown:
694 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL 60642
thedandycrown.com