Around ‘The House’ checks in with a Mixologist for some cocktail tutorials

Old Cuban Recipe:

1.5oz Aged Rum

0.75oz lime juice

0.75oz berry syrup

6 mint leaves

Build in a cocktail shaker (all ingredients+6 individual mint leaves), shake and strain into coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with additional mint leaves.



Recipe for berry syrup:

Cook 1 cup white sugar with 1 cup water on medium until sugar has dissolved. Add 1 cup frozen berries of choice (I used a combination of strawberries and raspberries because that’s what we had in the freezer!) Cook on medium until the berries puff up, and the liquid turns a deep pink hue. Strain, cool, and store.

Stone Fence Recipe:

2oz Bourbon (or whiskey of choice)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Build in a Collins or tall glass

Top with cider of choice

*The cool thing about this cocktail is there is a lot of room for variation – you can use any number of flavored ciders (most will work just fine with bourbon), and you can use cool homemade syrups as well (I’ve made a Stone Fence variation in the past with cinnamon syrup, and also berry syrup).

The Dandy Crown:

694 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60642

thedandycrown.com