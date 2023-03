A London-based food creator is going viral for making a national dish from every single country. Seema Pankhania cooking one dish a day and documenting it all in her series called “Around The World In 195 Meals”.

TikTok @seemagetsbaked

Instagram @seemagetsbaked

YouTube @SeemaPankhania1

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.