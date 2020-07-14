Are you in an “entanglement?” What lessons we should all take away from Jada’s Red Table Talk

Have you found yourself entangled?

Is your open relationship not working for you anymore?

Are broken trust and boundary issues creating problems in and outside of your relationship?

There are a lot of lessons to be learned from the Jada Pinkett Smith Red Table Talk about her relationship with her husband Will Smith as well as a relationship she had outside their marriage while they were separated.

Relationship expert Love McPherson broke it all down for us.

For virtual counseling sessions for couples or single, you can find Love at LoveMcPherson.com.