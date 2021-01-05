‘Are the hospitals dispensing this vaccine setting one aside so that when you come back, you’re guaranteed to get your second one?’ Dr. Robert Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 1/5

Dr. Inger Burnett Zeigler is a licensed clinical psychologist and Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern.

Dr. Burnett Zeigler says resolutions should be "SMART". Specific, manageable, attainable, realistic, and time based. Common mistakes people make when goal setting is listing too many goals (causing them to feel overwhelmed and like a failure when they don't meet them) and goals that are overly ambitious (again leading to feelings of being a failure when not met).She says she prefers the idea of setting intentions rather than resolutions/goals for the new year. Intentions differ from goals in that goals are based on a future outcome and intentions are about how you show up each day.