Are Robin and Larry auditioning for the new Home Alone movie or trying out the hottest at home beauty techniques?

Getting a facial isn’t exactly easy to do right now. With restrictions constantly changing and health concerns for estheticians and clients alike, why not take advantage of all your time at home and try “exercising” your face?

The creator of Face Gym, a popular spa treatment with locations in New York, Los Angeles and the UK says it’s not a facial, it’s a workout. They use high energy kneading and movements and cutting edge technology to tone and tighten skin, avoiding the need for invasive procedures.

Face Gym’s national training manager shows us some quick techniques to freshen your face between in studio sessions with the pros.

You can find their locations and more tips on their website or Instagram page.