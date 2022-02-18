April Macie on married life, her Mom moving in, being the least favorite child, and a Billy Joel observation, too.

April Macie

Tonight

Zanies – Chicago

and

Tomorrow

Zanies – Rosemont

You can see April Macie currently starring in the Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Comedy Special on Netflix!

And you can also see her at Zanies tonight in Chicago and Rosemont on Saturday.



She was a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006, has appeared on E! Entertainment, Sirius and XM Radio, Access Hollywood, Talk Soup, and HLN. April has appeared on the Howard Stern show where in 2008 she was voted the “Funniest and Hottest” comedian in America. She is also a regular guest on the Bob and Tom radio show and has toured with the Bob & Tom All-Stars. April has appeared on Showtime’s I Am Comic, Vegas Is My Oyster, Snoop Dogg’s: Bad Girls of Comedy, and was the host of the AVN Awards. April has also appeared on Comedy Underground with Dave Attell on Comedy Central and Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty Sexy Funny on A&E. She also gave a TEDx talk on turning pain into humor.

April travels internationally as a headlining stand-up comedian