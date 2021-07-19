Actor Anthony Michael Hall is shooting a new movie in Chicago that’s nod to ‘The Breakfast Club’

Actor Anthony Michael Hall is back in Chicago shooting a new film and remembering some of those early movies from the ’80s.
Hall says Filmmaker John Hughes still has some influence on him.
He joined WGN Morning News Monday for an interview.
by: Jeff HooverPosted: / Updated:
Actor Anthony Michael Hall is back in Chicago shooting a new film and remembering some of those early movies from the ’80s.
Hall says Filmmaker John Hughes still has some influence on him.
He joined WGN Morning News Monday for an interview.