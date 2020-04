Actor Anthony Edwards is bringing the theater performance of “The Tricky Part” to live streaming April 30th. The one man play is based on the book by Martin Moran, who also presents it on stage. He says the production helped him get more comfortable with talking about childhood sexual abuse he’s recovering from. You can find more on “The Tricky Part” and where to watch at 1in6.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction