The Gentle Barn is an animal sanctuary with three locations in CA, TN, and MO. They offer turkey cuddling and cow cuddling.

Ellie Laks founded Gentle Barn 20 years ago and now has about 200 rescued cows, horses, donkeys, pigs, sheep, goats, llamas and a variety of birds, including chickens and turkeys.

For more information, go to: www.gentlebarn.org

