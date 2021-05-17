Andrew McCarthy’s book, ‘Brat: An 80’s Story,’ is a revealing reflection and a coming of age memoir

“Brat: An ’80s Story”

Tuesday, May 18th at 7PM

Most people know Andrew McCarthy from his movie roles in Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, Weekend at Bernie’s, and Less Than Zero, and as a charter member of Hollywood’s Brat Pack, the iconic group of ingenues and heartthrobs that included Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Demi Moore, and that has come to represent both a genre of film and an era of pop culture.

In his memoir BRAT: An ‘80s Story, McCarthy focuses his gaze on that singular moment in time. The result is a revealing look at coming of age in a maelstrom, reckoning with conflicted ambition, innocence, addiction and masculinity. New York City of the 1980’s is brought to vivid life in these pages; scoring loose joints in Washington Square Park and skipping school in favor of the dark revival houses of the Village where he fell in love with the movies that would change his life. Including personal revelations of innocence to heady days in Hollywood with John Hughes and an iconic cast of characters, BRAT is a surprising and intimate story of an outsider caught up in a most unwitting success.