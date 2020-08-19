Amy Landecker on “Project Power” with Jamie Foxx and working on new show with Bryan Cranston!

Amy Landecker is Chicago’s very own. We are always so happy to talk to her and find out what she’s working on. You can catch her in “Project Power” now on Netflix. And you will see her soon on Showtime in “Your Honor.”

Amy Landecker has captivated a wide array of audiences with a variety of impressive comedic and dramatic roles in both television and film. Amy is currently shooting YOUR HONOR opposite Bryan Cranston for Showtime. She will also he seen in FX’s new anthology series from B.J. Novak’s anthology series Platform. She previously starred in five seasons of the critically acclaimed Amazon original series TRANSPARENT.



On the film side, Amy will appear in Netflix’s upcoming PROJECT POWER opposite Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Other film credits include SHITHOUSE, which won “Best Narrative Film” at SXSW 2020, BOMBSHELL, A KID LIKE JAKE, BEATRIZ AT DINNER and the Coen Brother’s A SERIOUS MAN.