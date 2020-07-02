America’s Chief Entertaining Officer gives tips for your 4th of July party

Tim Laird, America’s CEO – Chief Entertaining Officer

We’re celebrating America’s Independence with Tim Laird, America’s CEO – Chief Entertaining Officer. He’s with us today to share his ideas on festive July 4th entertaining. With most of the country relaxing the rules on gatherings, but still wanting to be safe, he has great ideas for small get-togethers for this happy occasion. You’ll see how he serves everything ready-to-go in individual cups so guests can choose the items they want without touching or sharing serving utensils.

Presented in this segment is a thematic cocktail, a twist on Buffalo Chicken, a refreshing Tomato Watermelon Salad, a fun dessert, and entertaining tips. One is to serve your drinks in cups with an upside-down cupcake wrapper on top with a hole in the center for a straw. This keeps the bugs out of your drink while you are enjoying the party.



Easy Margarita

In a rocks glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila

3 ounces lemonade

Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.

Note: For a patriotic twist make your ice cubes out of lemonade with frozen raspberries and blueberries inside.



Really Easy Margaritas

In a rocks glass with ice, add:

Jose Cuervo Ready-To-Drink Classic Margaritas or Sparkling Strawberry Margaritas

Garnish with a lime wedge.



Tomato Watermelon Salad

Makes: 6 servings



3–4 medium heirloom tomatoes, assorted colors, cored and cut into ¾-inch chunks

1 small English cucumber, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes

1 cup ¾-inch cubed yellow or red seedless watermelon flesh

¼ cup sliced red onion

1 tablespoon chopped mixed fresh basil and mint (or any herbs you prefer)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste



In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, watermelon, red onion, and herbs. Toss gently.



In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the tomato mixture and toss to coat evenly. Serve chilled.



Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.



Buffalo Chicken in a Cup

Makes: 8 servings



Everyone loves Buffalo Chicken Wings, make them easier to eat (without the bones) by combining all of the traditional ingredients and serve them in individual cups.



4 cups chicken, cooked and shredded

½ cup hot wing sauce

½ cup blue cheese dressing

Celery, finely chopped, for garnish

Blue cheese, crumbled, for garnish



In a large bowl combine the chicken, wing sauce, and blue cheese dressing.



In the bottom of a cup add a large spoonful of the chicken mixture. Top this with the celery and blue cheese.



Note: Pick up a cooked rotisserie chicken to make this recipe even easier to make.