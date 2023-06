A Wall Street Journal reporter unravels the complex true story of a young American enlisted by the FBI, who vanished during a mysterious trip into Russia leading his parents on a desperate search.

Lost Son: An American Family Trapped Inside the FBI’s Secret Wars by Brett Forrest

brettforrest.com

Twitter @brett_forrest

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.