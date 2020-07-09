All-star benefit video of ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ to raise money for Arts for Illinois Relief Fund

“Sweet Home Chicago” is a star-studded virtual music video produced to raise money for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which helps artists throughout Chicago and Illinois who are struggling in the wake of COVID-19 closures.

With Jason Brett and Mark Larson, Scott Silberstein and his company, HMS Media has produced a Chicago/Illinois all-star benefit video of SWEET HOME CHICAGO to help raise money for the Arts For Illinois Relief Fund. More than 100 participants from the Illinois and Chicago performing arts worlds contributed to the video, including Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Kurt Elling, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key, Jessie Mueller, Jeff Perry, Ramsey Lewis, Rachel Barton Pine, André de Shields, Joe Mategna, Twista, Rhymefest, The Joffrey, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, E Faye Butler, Felicia Fields, Heidi Kettenring and more.

Please make your tax deductible contribution here: www.artsforillinois.org/sweethomechicago

The full list of artists in the video includes (in alphabetical order): Edson Barbosa, Bril Barrett, Rachel Barton Pine, Rick Bayless, Jim Belushi, Melanie Brezill, Time Brickey, Tristan Bruns, E. Faye Butler, Dara Cameron, Matt Cashdollar, Thomas Cavender, David Chiriboga, Shantel Cribbs, André De Shields, Sandra Delgado, Star Dixon, Michael A. Downs, Kurt Elling, Annie Ermel, Aubriel Fields, Felicia P. Fields, Annie Jo Fischer, Joshua Funk, Cindy Gold, Lecy Goranson, Monique Haley, Brad Hall, Charlie Hall, Henry Hall, Anne Harris, Bernard Johnson, Mark Kelly, Heidi Kettenring, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Ramsey Lewis, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nikki Lynette, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Ezra Mahler, Michael Mahler, Joe Mantegna, Megon McDonough, Dan McGuinness, Anthony Mosely, Jessie Mueller, Jesse Nolan, Jeff Perry, Jim Peterik, Jessica Redish, Rhymefest, Maisie Rose, Alan Ruck, Larkin Ruck, Julia Rust, Amaris Sanchez, Martin Saunders, Colten Settle, KJ Sheldon, Christine Sherill, Raymond Smith, Paul Oakley Stovall, John Toney, Cyrus Tong, Jessica Tong, Twista, Trey Vavra, Sam Wagster, Michael Weber, George Wendt, Jayden Wilson, Bobbi Wilsyn, Ellen Winters, Elise Wolf and Jeff Wolfe