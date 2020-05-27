Alan Zweibel’s Share Stories From His Funny Memoir, ‘Laugh Lines’

Alan Zweibel’s tender, funny memoir, LAUGH LINES, takes readers through his long career in the comedy-writing business and charts the story and changes in what made America laugh over the decades. From when the Catskills were a breeding ground for talented comedians through the era of vanguard New York City comedy clubs that spawned a new wave of original voices, Zweibel covers comedy variety television, prestige cable, the Broadway stage, and the streaming world today.

Zweibel is an original Saturday Night Live writer who has won multiple Emmy and Writers Guild of America Awards for his work in television that includes It’s Garry Shandling’s Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also collaborated with Billy Crystal on the Tony Award–winning Broadway play 700 Sundays and won the Thurber Prize for American Humor for his novel The Other Shulman.

