As seen on “America’s Got Talent,” as the star of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for many years, and holder of 16 Guinness World Records, Bello Nock is a beloved comic daredevil known not only for his distinctive hairdo, but for his outrageous death-defying stunts that have won over audiences around the world. And now, he is bringing his brand new star-studded show, called “Bello’s EXtreme Variety Show” to Wisconsin Dells!

Bello’s Circus EXtreme Variety Show

564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South

Wisconsin Dells

circusextremevarietyshow.com

bellonock.com

TikTok, Instagram & Facebook @bellonock

