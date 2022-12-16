Journalist Tom O’Neill’s 20-year fascination with the Charles Manson murders leads to shocking new revelations about the FBI’s involvement in this riveting reassessment of an infamous case in American history.

He joined WGN Morning News Thursday to about his book, “Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties.”

Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.