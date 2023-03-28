CHICAGO — The luck was with her on that special day at the WGN studios in 1991, but the timing wasn’t great.

While in the audience on “The Bozo Show,” Michelle Kunath held the number picked by the “Bozoputer” to play “The Grand Prize Game.” The problem was that she was only three, so her older sister Jenny was the one who got to play “Bozo Buckets” while she sat on her mother’s lap.

Well 32 years later, she got her second chance to play.

Appearing with Jenny on WGN Morning News on Tuesday, as part of WGN’s 75th anniversary celebration, Michelle’s 32-year wait to play the “The Grand Prize Game” ended as she tested her skills on the “Bozo Buckets.”

You can watch this edition of “Second Chance Grand Prize Game” from the March 28 show in the video above.

