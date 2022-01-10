After 12 years, WGN’s Pat Tomasulo reunites with kid he dunked on

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Back in 2009, a video of WGN Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo dunking on 3-year-old Tyler Erkman and making him cry on LIVE TV went viral.

Well after 12-years, the two were reunited Monday on WGN Morning News.

Watch the interview in the player above

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News