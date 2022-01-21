Add chipped teeth and jaw pain to the list of pandemic related problems

A survey by the American Dental Association found that nearly 70% of dentists are reporting an increase in patients with teeth grinding, jaw pain and chipping or cracking teeth. Covid related stress and delayed appointment are to blame. Also folks that have put off updating dental appliances since the pandemic began are dealing with issues caused by shifting.

Dr. Kenya McCalebb, co- owner of Smile Theory at Millennium Park says there are a few things you can look for to find out if you’re grinding your teeth at night.

She has some suggestions for new or returning patients who may be nervous about coming in during the Covid pandemic.

Smile Theory at Millennium Park is located at 30 N. Michigan Avenue, #1625, Chicago, Illinois.

Instagram @smiletheorychicago