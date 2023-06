Alicia Witt

“Witness” EP Release

SPACE

Tonight at 7:30 (Doors 6:30)

evanstonspace.com

aliciawittmusic.com

Actress and Billboard Top 30 charting singer-songwriter Alicia Witt has played her piano-driven pop-rock music all over the world, including a performance at the renowned Grand Ole Opry. Witts’ newest EP, “Witness,” is out now and she performs tonight at Space in Evanston.

