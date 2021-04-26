Actress Grace Beedie is a breakout star in Netflix’ new hit series “Zero Chill”

ZERO CHILL is available now on Netflix.

This Netflix series premiered March of this year and it made it into 49 different Top 10 lists.

It also made the Top TV Shows on Netflix in the World Today list.



Zero Chill is a coming-of-age story about Kayla MacBentley played by Grace Beedie. Kayla is an aspiring figure skater whose twin brother is a very talented hockey player who gets recruited to play in the UK. As a result, Kayla has to leave her whole life in Canada and her skating partner behind, and start over as a fifteen-year-old, trying to find her way and herself in a new country. Distraught at her parents’ decision to put her brother’s ambitions before her own, Kayla must find her place on the ice again and step out from the shadow of her superstar twin.

Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada Grace Beedie knew from a very young age that she wanted to be an actor. However, acting wasn’t her only creative outlet and Beedie soon became immersed in the figure skating world. In her current project, Zero Chill, Grace is able to combine her two biggest passions.



Grace is currently balancing her acting career with attending college virtually at the University of Southern California. In her free time she enjoys painting, listening to podcasts, reading, staying active, and cooking healthy recipes. She also plays guitar and piano. Grace wants to use her platform for positive change by promoting mental health de-stigmatization and stress the importance of providing young people with the tools to describe and validate their feelings.