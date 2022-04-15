Fame-ish: The Comedy Tour
Tonight and Tomorrow
The Comedy Shrine
Aurora
and 
April 22-23
Juke Box Comedy
Peoria
www.marylynnmarylynn.com

PRE-ORDER THE BOOK FOR A SPECIAL MEET & GREET & PHOTO


TV Star, Comedian and  now Author,  Mary Lynn Rajskub has written a collection of essays in her book “FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom” and she’s here to talk about it and her return to standup comedy 


Mary Lynn Rajskub is an actress, comedian and writer, best known for playing ‘Chloe’ on the Fox drama 24 and also ‘Gail the Snail’ from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. You have also seen her in Night SchoolSafety Not GuaranteedWilsonLittle Miss SunshineLegally Blonde 2Julie and JuliaPunch Drunk LoveMysterious SkinFirewallGrey’s AnatomyGilmore GirlsThe Girlfriend ExperienceThe Larry Sanders ShowTwo Broke Girls and Mr. Show. Most recently, she was in the ensemble cast of the film Night School, the No.1 comedy film in 2018. Mary Lynn just returned from a US tour with comedian Fred Armisen. She performs stand-up comedy all over the country.

