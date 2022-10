The new book “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me” is Ralph Macchio’s celebratory reflection on the legacy of The Karate Kid in film, pop culture, and his own life. It’s a comprehensive look at a film that shaped him as much as it influenced the world.

Macchio joined WGN Morning News on Friday to talk about it.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.