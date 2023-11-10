Matthew Friend is renowned for his stunning array of over 250 impressions.

With appearances on The Howard Stern Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and NBC, he’s a rising comedy star with over a million followers across social platforms and he has two shows at City Winery tonight.

Tonight — City Winery

1200 W Randolph St

citywinery.com

mattfriend.com

Instagram: @themattfriend

