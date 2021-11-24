Actor, Comedian, Impressionist Jonathan Kite is back home for a big standup show (and to rake leaves?)

Jonathan Kite

Friday, November 26th at 7 pm

Chop Shop

2033 W North Ave

ChopShopChi.com



Jonathan Kite is an American actor, comedian and impressionist. He is perhaps best known for his role as Oleg Golishevsky on 2 Broke Girls, Chop Shop welcomes him for a night comedy over Thanksgiving weekend!

Jonathan Kite can be seen starring in Netflix’s brand-new comedy series, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” opposite Jamie Foxx. Kite shines as Johnny Williams, Brian’s (Foxx) best friend since childhood, and an honorary member of the family. The series, inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter Corinne, is currently streaming globally on Netflix.

Kite may be best known for his starring role as the hilarious and lovable Ukrainian cook Oleg in CBS’ long running, award winning comedy series “2 Broke Girls” opposite Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. The show, created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings, ran from 2011-2017 and was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and four People’s Choice Awards.



Additional credits for Kite include indie comedy feature “The Bellman” opposite Thomas Lennon and Richard Kind, horror feature “All the Creatures Were Stirring” alongside Constance Wu, and the Jamie Foxx produced sketch show, “In the Flow with Affion Crockett” for FOX. Aside from his live-action work, Kite has leant his voice to multiple films and series including the Warner Bros. feature film “Smallfoot,” Dreamworks’ “Adam’s Family 2″, Peacock’s “Cleopatra in Space,” Netflix’s “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” Adult Swim’s “Black Dynamite,” FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad!”



As a stand-up comedian, Kite has performed nationwide and internationally to sold out audiences. He is an expert impressionist, boasting over 150 celebrity impressions that include Donald Trump, Vince Vaughn, Tom Hanks, Anthony Bourdain, Seth Rogen, Liam Neeson, Christian Bale, Jeff Bridges, Robert Downey Jr. and John Lithgow, to name a few.