Academy Award winner Kevin Costner stars in the new movie “Let Him Go.”





He stars with Diane Lane as grandparents whose only grandson has been taken away from them by their widowed daughter-in-law. Their search for the child is a real nail biter.



On a Xoom chat last week, WGN’s Dean Richards talked with Costner about the movie and also about the time he spent here in Chicago making the 1987 classic, “The Untouchables.”





“Let Him Go” opens in theatres on Friday, November 6.