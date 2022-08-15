23-year-old Myles Frost is the star of “MJ The Musical!” He joined WGN Morning News Monday to share with us how a YouTube video from a talent show, led to a life changing role and Broadway’s biggest prize.

Tickets for the NY show are hard to come by, but Monday, August 15th at 615pm in Chicago fans can enjoy his Tony Award winning performance live and for FREE at the Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert in Millennium Park.

MJ, the brand new 4-time Tony Award-winning musical that offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson. Also on the concert line-up: 1776, Disney’s Aladdin, Chicago, Les Misérables, Tina, and Jagged Little Pill. Previously announced shows include Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, and Wicked.

“MJ The Musical” begins its national tour here in Chicago, August 1, 2023 – September 2, 2023.

For details and tickets visit BroadwayinChicago.com.